Ubisoft’s Driver Series Is Apparently Still Alive

Ubisoft has revealed that it’s in the process of working on new projects tied to the Driver series. Released in 1999, the original Driver game ended up being quite successful and spawned sequels that included Driver 2, Driver 3, Driver: Parallel Lines, and most recently, Driver: San Francisco. Since the launch of Driver: San Francisco in 2011, though, Ubisoft has largely left the franchise on ice outside of briefly working on a TV adaptation of the property. Now, that TV adaptation has been confirmed to be dead, although the series as a whole isn’t.

Speaking to Game File, a member of Ubisoft verified that the Driver television adaptation is no longer happening. Greenlit in 2021, this Driver TV show was set to come about in a collaboration with the streaming service Binge. However, the production company working on the series was dissolved earlier in 2024, which has since led to Ubisoft verifying that it’s no longer going to see the light of day. Despite this, Ubisoft stressed that the Driver franchise as a whole isn’t being left in the past.

“We are no longer moving forward with our partnership with Binge for a Driver series,” a representative from Ubisoft told the publciation. “We are actively working on other exciting projects related to the franchise and can’t wait to share more information in the future.”

This confirmation that additional Driver projects are still in development at Ubisoft is quite fascinating given that it has been 13 years since Driver: San Francisco. Generally speaking, Driver: San Francisco sold pretty well when it launched, especially compared to other entries in the franchise. It also happened to be the best-reviewed title in the series outside the original installment. As a result, it was always a bit of a surprise that the game never received a sequel of any sort, but it now seems that Ubisoft could be pursuing such an endeavor.

