DrLupo Leaves Twitch for YouTube Gaming

Popular video games streamer Ben "DrLupo" Lupo is officially leaving Twitch to exclusively stream on YouTube Gaming, it was announced today. DrLupo already has a fairly significant presence on YouTube with 1.74 million followers on the platform, but that is still less than have the 4.5 million followers he will be leaving behind on Twitch. DrLupo's first exclusive stream on YouTube Gaming is set for tomorrow, August 31st.

The exact details of the YouTube Gaming deal with DrLupo for him to exclusively stream on the platform have not been announced, but DrLupo's deal with Twitch from December 2019 was reportedly worth millions of dollars per year. If that report was accurate, it seems like whatever YouTube Gaming had to offer would need to be pretty lucrative for the streamer to jump ship from Twitch.

I want to give a warm welcome to @DrLupo, who, as of today, will be streaming exclusively on @YouTubeGaming! We're continuing to build something special here, and adding people who do so much for so many people in the community brings me a lot of joy. Welcome to the fam, Lupo! pic.twitter.com/r7rTubRixo — Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) August 30, 2021

At @YouTubeGaming, we continue to position ourselves uniquely in the video industry as being a platform that offers Creators a robust suite of tools across Live, VOD, and Shorts (short form). There's no better place to be a creator than on the largest gaming platform in the world — Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) August 30, 2021

Additionally, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the move to YouTube Gaming from Twitch, DrLupo also indicated that the requirements for his Twitch contract might not have been right for his current life, for example, as a new father. "The amount of time that it takes to dedicate to grow a channel in a way that you’ll be competitive and stay up with the top dogs, it can be tough," DrLupo told THR. "It's a lot of time. At a certain point, you have to weigh what’s important."

As noted above, DrLupo is set to start streaming over on YouTube Gaming tomorrow, August 31st. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular streamer right here.

Featured photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images