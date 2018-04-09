Due Process Revealed As a Tactical Shooter Inspired by Old Rainbow Six Games

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is one of the most popular games in the world right now, and has been for well over a year. But some of us still remember the olden days of Rainbow Six, when the series was less Siege-like and far more tactical.

Developer Giant Enemy Crab (one of the best studio names, ever) also hasn’t forgotten the bygone days of the iconic shooter series. In fact, it’s new game, dubbed Due Process, is heavily inspired by said games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today, in partnership with What Remains of Edith Finch publisher Annapurna Interactive, the developer officially revealed the game with a brand-new reveal trailer, showing an interesting premise and loads of potential.

“A love letter” to tactical shooters of yore — like older Rainbow Six games and SWAT — Due Process has notably already been in development for a few years. According to the developer, the idea for it arose after it realized that while there were a lot of first-person shooters in the market, none of them really facilitated teamwork and strategy.

The game features two teams of five facing off in round-based matches. Each matches begins with a top down view of a map that can be drawn on in John Madden style in order to plan out how you’re either going to defend or attack the other team.

Maps are notably procedurally generated with hand curated elements, which means there is no figuring out our memorizing maps, aka you will always need to adopt a fresh new strategy with each game.

The Seattle based developer has yet to reveal a release date or price-point, but what we do know is that it is in development for PC and Mac. There’s currently no word on a console release.

For more information and media on Due Process, be sure to peep its official website.

In other recent and related news, Annapurna Interactive revealed another new game just last month called Outer Wilds, a spacefaring game about being trapped in a time loop. Like Due Process, it notably looks and sounds quite unlike anything on the market right now, which seems to be increasingly the type of games Annpurna Interactive is partnering with.