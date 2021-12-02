Dune Fans Excited For New Game

Dune fans are pumped about the news of an open-world game this week. Some of the viewers had no idea that a game was coming. Fun com and Nukkear are working together to bring the fans an open-world version of that world. It’s got to be exciting to be a Dune fan right now and have all this good news coming your way. Denis Villeneuve’s movie has become one of the big successes for Warner Bros. during the pandemic era. A sequel to the film has already gotten the go-ahead over at the company. And now, you have news of an open-world game with survival elements. Not a ton is known about what else the game has in store. But, the promise of more Dune content is enough to get the growing fanbase excited about what could be waiting in the wings. Check out some of the excitement down below:

“I just received news from Legendary that we are officially moving forward with Dune: Part Two,” director Denis Villeneuve wrote in a statement. “It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herbert’s Dune and I have the fans, the cast, and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. to thank for supporting this dream. This is only the beginning.”

“Denis Villeneuve has crafted a film that is both visually extraordinary and emotionally transporting, as evidenced by its global success both critically and at the box office,” added Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich. “We are thrilled to continue on this journey with Denis and his cast and crew, and our partners at Legendary, and can’t wait to bring the next chapter of this epic tale to theaters in October 2023.”

What would you like to see in a Dune game? Let us know down in the comments below!

