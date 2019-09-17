Dungeons & Dragons Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus is Available Now With a 36% Discount

The latest adventure for Dungeons & Dragons players is entitled Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus, and it will take characters from levels 1 to 13 as they journey through the city of Baldur’s Gate and into Avernus, the first layer of the Nine Hells. The book was released today, September 17th, and it’s available to order on Amazon now for $31.82, which is 36% off the list price. A dice and map pack is also available to order for $22.46 (10% off).

As you will read in our review, Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus is well worth picking up. In fact, it might be “the strongest fifth edition campaign yet”. The official description reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Welcome to Baldur’s Gate, a city of ambition and corruption situated at the crossroads of the Sword Coast. You’ve just started your adventuring career, but already find yourself embroiled in a plot that sprawls from the shadows of Baldur’s Gate to the front lines of the planes-spanning Blood War! Do you have what it takes to turn infernal war machines and nefarious contracts against the archdevil Zariel and her diabolical hordes? And can you ever hope to find your way home safely when pitted against the infinite evils of the Nine Hells?”

This heroic Dungeons & Dragons adventure book takes players from levels 1 to 13 as they journey through Baldur’s Gate and into Avernus, the first layer of the Nine Hells.

Baldur’s Gate is among the most iconic locations in all of fantasy culture. A mist-cloaked metropolis on the Sword Coast, it’s a place of history and a home to heroes.

The book introduces the epic Infernal War Machines to fifth edition D&D—battle-ready vehicles which you can customize as you blast off into the Blood War.

Dungeons Masters will entice their heroes with devil’s deals, a unique set of game mechanics designed to lure adventurers with the ultimate temptations of power and treasure.

On a related note, Wizards of the Coast and Adult Swim recently released their highly anticipated Rick and Morty Dungeons & Dragons crossover adventure starter set, which was created by the same minds that brought us the Rick and Morty vs Dungeons & Dragons comics – Patrick Rothfuss (The Kingkiller Chronicles), Jim Zub (The Avengers, Wayward), and artist Troy Little (Hunter S. Thompson’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas). The set includes a 64-page rulebook annotated by Rick, a 32-page original adventure for levels 1–3, a 4-panel folding Dungeon Master screen featuring new art, 5 ready-to-play character sheets, and 11 dice.

Pre-orders for the Rick and Morty D&D set are live on Amazon now for $23.30 (22% off) with shipping slated for November 19th. Note that you won’t be charged until the set ships and you’ll automatically get any additional discounts that occur during the pre-order period (if you’ve already pre-ordered, you’re covered).

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.