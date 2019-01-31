The Big Bang Theory’ To Air Dungeons And Dragons Battle With Kevin Smith, William Shatner And More

A ton of celebrities are appearing on The Big Bang Theory for a final Dungeons & Dragons battle.

The popular CBS series announced that William Shatner, Kevin Smith, Wil Wheaton, Joe Manganiello, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar would all guest star in a Dungeons & Dragons-themed episode that will air later this year.

Manganiello is a noted Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast and serves as an unofficial ambassador of sorts for the series. Wheaton, a recurring guest star and a former nemesis of Sheldon, has also appeared on various Dungeons & Dragons shows and used to host a web series in which he and guests played tabletop games.

Of course, Shatner is best known for playing Captain Kirk on Star Trek and is one of the biggest “nerd celebrities” to have not appeared on The Big Bang Theory. The characters of Big Bang Theory are noted Star Trek fans, and Star Trek alumni like Wheaton, Leonard Nimoy, and LeVar Burton have all made guest appearances on the show. Smith is also a huge “nerd celebrity” and a celebrated director, and has recently transitioned into directing shows like The Flash and Supergirl. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is perhaps the oddest name attached to this star-studded guest star list, as he’s a celebrated NBA superstar and not exactly known for his love of comics or tabletop games.

After twelve seasons as one of the most watched series on the air, The Big Bang Theory is ending after this year. It looks like this “Dungeons & Dragons battle” will be one of the epic ways that the series goes out with a….bang.