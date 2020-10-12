Amazon Prime Day 2020: Dungeons & Dragons Books Are Buy 2, Get 1 Free

Amazon's Prime Day 2020 officially kicks off tomorrow, October 12th. However, one of their early Prime Day deals is a buy 2, get 1 free sale on a collection of 300 books, movies, toys, and games that features numerous Dungeons & Dragons titles - including the core rulebooks and new releases like Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden. What's more, many of the books are heavily discounted. Here's the breakdown...

You can shop the buy 2, get 1 free sale here on Amazon. You can highlight the Dungeons & Dragons titles by using the sale search bar, or simply check out our list below for the top titles. Note that tiles might be added or removed at any time. The sale is expected to continue through Prime Day, so we'll update the list with new titles if and when they become available.

At the time of writing, the Monster Manual core rulebook is not part of the buy 2, get 1 free sale on Amazon, but it does have a 45% discount and a $4.16 coupon attached, which brings the price down to only $23.33. That's just a few bucks off an all-time low.

The D&D books are only a small part of the items that are available in Amazon's sale, so head here to shop them all. You can mix and match the D&D books with any of the eligible titles.

