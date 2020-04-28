Dungeons & Dragons Returns to Candlekeep

A new Dungeons & Dragons supplement provides a comprehensive overview of the famed library of Candlekeep, complete with new subclasses, magic spells, and more. One of the most iconic locations of the Forgotten Realms is Candlekeep, a massive fortress library located on the Sword Coast. The Great Library contains an exhaustive repository of knowledge, but can only be entered by presenting a unique gift - some form of writing that can't already be found within the library's many, many shelves. Candlekeep has endured through the ages, appearing in everything from the first Forgotten Realms box set released by TSR back in 1987 to the most recent D&D adventure Baldur's Gate: Descent Into Avernus.

A group of D&D designers working in consultation with Forgotten Realms creator Ed Greenwood has released Elminster's Candlekeep Companion, an 80 page supplement that explore Candlekeep in detail and provides new character options, spells, and monsters to use in D&D campaigns. The new supplement serves as both a definitive guide to Candlekeep and a useful tome for any DM looking to delve more deeply into Forgotten Realms lore.

Elminster's Candlekeep Companion also contains four new subclasses - the College of Destiny Bard, the Prophecy Domain Cleric, the Way of the Avowed Preserver Monk, and the Academic Lore Wizard. The College of Destiny Bard and Prophecy Domain Cleric both deal with prescience in different ways. The College of Destiny Bard can grant a special kind of bardic inspiration that is rolled immediately and then can be used at a later point, and at higher levels can be added to a player's AC. The Prophecy Domain cleric has similar abilities to a Divination Wizard, but it can also grant advantage to an ally's roll by giving "cryptic advice" that can be recalled up to one hour later. The Way of the Avowed Preserver Monk gives players the option to become an Avowed, a member of the monastic order that protects Candlekeep. And Academic Lore Wizards can enhance their spells using Dwomercraft, which can change the type of saving throw that opponents need to make or change the type of damage a spell does to opponents.

Elminster's Candlekeep Companion continues the proud tradition of the Forgotten Realms by bringing one of its most iconic locations to life, and by providing even more tools and options for players. The supplement is available on the DMs Guild for $14.95.

