Behold These Awesome Dungeons & Dragons Mugs

Stay hydrated during your Dungeons & Dragons game nights with two very awesome-looking official mugs that went up for pre-order today. The first is a shiny D12 mug and the second features Beholder art when filled with warm coffee…or potions.

The Dungeons & Dragons D12 mug (pictured above) is available to pre-order here for $20.99 with free shipping slated for March. The heat-changing mug (pictured below) is available to pre-order here for $19.99 with free shipping – also slated for March. These mugs were launched alongside a magnificent D&D D20 lamp that can be set to illuminate your tabletop adventures in multiple colors. Jump on all of this stuff while you can – apparently quantities are limited.

In other Dungeons & Dragons news, a campaign setting book created in partnership with Critical Role launched earlier this week entitled Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon for $29.97 (40% off) with a ship date slated for March 17th. Note that you won’t be charged until the book ships, and you’ll automatically get the biggest discount that occurs between the time that you pre-order and the release date. Odds are this discount will be the max offered, and it won’t last long. Lock it down now.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.