Pocket Guide Provides Perfect Intro to Dungeons & Dragons’ Eberron

A new Dungeons & Dragons supplement provides both players and DMs with the perfect introduction to the world of Eberron. Last year, Dungeons & Dragons released Eberron: Rising From the Last War, a new campaign setting book updating the world of Eberron for Fifth Edition. Eberron was first introduced in 2004, and has remained one of the game’s most popular settings due to its nonconventional approach to magic and standard fantasy races. While Eberron: Rising From the Last War provides both players and DMs with plenty of information about the world of Eberron, it only scratches the surface on this fully-fleshed out world. But because it contains a mix of lore, player mechanics, and a mini-campaign for players, it can be a bit difficult to get a handle on Eberron’s vast lore and history.

To assist both players and DMs with the lore of Eberron, a team of DMs Guild creators have published Eberronicon: A Pocket Guide to the World. This 54-page supplement is intended as a quick guide that condenses over 15 years of lore into one place, providing players and DMs with a concise introduction to many of the major players of the setting.

One of the benefits to Eberronicon is that it points to information not in Eberron: Rising From the Last War, providing both DMs and players with where they can go if they want to know more about the world. While Eberron: Rising From the Last War is a fantastic campaign setting, there’s a ton of lore that it didn’t have room for, and Eberronicon points to where more fantastic lore can be found.

Eberronicon can also be used as a way to introduce new players to Eberron, providing with them a solid foundation before they jump into their first Eberron campaign. DMs can provide handouts from the book detailing how various races differ from traditional D&D roles, or a summary of some of the major factions within the world. All of the information (outside of one Appendix, labelled “Secrets”) is meant for player consumption, so this is great primer material for players before they jump into their first Eberron adventure.

Eberronicon is a perfect tool whether you’re looking for an overview for Eberron but don’t want to commit to a $50 sourcebook, or you want a concise way to introduce players to Eberron. You can purchase Eberronicon: A Pocket Guide to the World on the DMs Guild for $12.99 on the DMs Guild.