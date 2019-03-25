Prepare for Nautical Adventure With New ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Mini-Adventures Supplement

A new Dungeons & Dragons supplement contains a bounty of encounters, NPCs, and unique locations perfect for any nautical campaign. Earlier this week, Jeff Stevens published Encounters on the Savage Seas, a 100 page supplement containing tons of great mini-adventures perfect for fleshing out a campaign set on the high seas. Most of the encounters only take about 30-60 minutes to run, and will push adventurers to discover abandoned wrecks, lost naval outposts, and even a town built on top of a dragon turtle. Over a dozen different writers contributed mini-adventures to Encounters on the Savage Seas, each of whom adds a different flavor or mood to their respective work.

Encounters on the Savage Seas contains everything from traditional mini-adventures containing a plot hook or a mystery to solve to random encounters like a Fog of Horrors containing the lost souls of sailors that can appear at any time. There’s even a couple of chapters that simply provide a detailed NPC that DMs can use as they please. Most of the adventures in the supplement can be tossed into any campaign with little to no modification, as most simply involve roving ships or mysterious shipwrecks that simply appear as a party crosses the ocean.

The new supplement should also be a perfect compliment to the upcoming D&D publication Ghosts of Saltmarsh, which will be released by Wizards of the Coast in May. Ghosts of Saltmarsh contains seven classic modules updated for Fifth Edition that can be tied together to create a new nautical campaign. These encounters should be perfect for when the party is in between adventures or isn’t actively fighting an angry horde of sahuagin.

Encounters on the Savage Seas is available on the DMs Guild for $9.95.

