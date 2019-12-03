Dungeons & Dragons Resurrects Fiend Folio Monsters for Charity

Dungeons & Dragons has brought back nearly 20 monsters from the original Fiend Folio to support the Extra Life Charity. Earlier today, Dungeons & Dragons released Mordenkainen’s Fiendish Folio, Volume 1: Monsters Malevolent and Benign, a new digital supplement containing statblocks and descriptions for eighteen monsters that originally appeared in the Fiend Folio. The original Fiend Folio was released in 1979 as a TSR sourcebook and introduced D&D players to classic monsters like the githyanki. The Fiend Folio also featured several monsters (like the drow) who had previously appeared in D&D adventures, but hadn’t yet made an appearance in the sourcebook.

Mordenkainen’s Fiendish Folio contains stats on mostly benign low level monsters, ranging from the jermlaine (a classic D&D fey creature) to the norker, a goblinoid creature often bossed around by hobgoblins. Other creatures making appearances in Mordenkainen’s Fiendish Folio includes the Assassin Bug, the four-armed xill, or the undead Eye of Fear and Flame, which shoots flame from one of its crystalline eyes, and causes fear with the other.

There’s also one major threat included in Mordenkainen’s Fiendish Folio: the slaad lord Ygorl. Ygorl is a personification of chaotic neutrality, a dangerous, self-serving creature that served as the de facto leader of Limbo. Ygorl wields a massive sickle made of adamantine that can instantly kill its victim. Any creature who is reduced to 0 hit points instantly dies, with their body and everything they’re wearing reduced to ash instantly. Any creature killed by Ygorl’s scythe can only be resurrected by a wish spell – otherwise the death is permanent.

70% of all proceeds from Mordenkainen’s Fiendish Folio will be donated to Extra Life, a charity that works with children’s hospitals across the country. You can purchase the new supplement from the DMs Guild for $9.99.