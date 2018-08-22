‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Brings Celebrity Force Grey Team to Life in Miniature Form

Gale Force 9 has released a new set of miniatures featuring characters portrayed by celebrities like Joe Manganiello, Deborah Ann Woll, and Dylan Sprouse.

The Justice League, Daredevil, and Suite Life of Zack and Cody stars played three of the members of Force Grey, a D&D special ops team of adventurers based out of Waterdeep. Dungeons & Dragons started the Force Grey web series back in 2016 and periodically releases new seasons to tie in with upcoming adventure storylines. The show’s DM is Matthew Mercer, best known as the dungeon master for the hit web series Critical Role.

Force Grey has a rotating cast, and has included celebrities like Chris Hardwick and Critical Role‘s Ashley Johnson. The new Gale Force 9 miniatures feature the cast from Force Grey‘s second season, which includes Manganiello’s Arkhan the Cruel, Sprouse’s Tyril Tallguy,Woll’s Jamilah, comedian Brian Posehn’s Calliope, and Pitch Perfect actor Utkarsh Ambudkar’s character Hitch.

Each figure is made of resin and is gorgeously sculpted, with tons of intricate details. The Arkhan figure is particularly amazing to look at, and features a battle axe fused from the bones of an undead T-Rex and a huge shield emblazoned with the symbol of Tiamet, the evil dragon god Arkhan worships.

Notably, this also marks the first time that Dungeons & Dragons has licensed a miniature based on a firbolg, a character race that has grown in popularity in recent years. Sprouse’s Tyril Tallguy is a firbolg druid, a traditional protector of nature.

The set costs $40 and will require some assembly and painting. Gale Force 9 is only producing 1,500 copies of the new set, so fans of Force Grey (or of premium miniatures) will need to ask their local game store for a copy soon! All previous episodes of Force Grey are also available on Dungeons & Dragons‘ YouTube channel. Each season is only a handful of episodes, so it’s an easy show to jump into and enjoy.