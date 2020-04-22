One of the Best Dungeons & Dragons Adventures Is Available for Free for a Limited Time

One of the top-ranked Dungeons & Dragons adventures of all time is currently available for free on multiple platforms. Earlier this week, Dungeons & Dragons released The Forge of Fury for free on D&D Beyond, Fantasy Grounds, and Roll 20. The adventure will be freely available on all three platforms until May 20th. The adventure is made for 3rd to 5th level adventures and serves as a sequel of sorts of The Sunless Citadel, which was previously made available for free by the D&D team. The release is part of an ongoing Dungeons & Dragons initiative to provide free content to players to help during the COVID-19 quarantine.

Originally released in 2000, The Forge of Fury sends players into a ruined dwarven forge originally built by Durgeddin the Black to help in his battle against orc-kind. While the orcs eventually found Durgeddin's secret forge and killed him and his followers, the powerful blades Durgeddin found remain hidden in the forge, enticing players to enter and seek them out. Players will battle orcs, troglodytes, and even a black dragon as they travel through the forge, uncovering its secrets.

The Forge of Fury was originally written by James Baker and is considered a top-tier D&D adventure. The adventure was ranked as the twelfth greatest adventure by Dungeon magazine back in 2004 and was popular enough that the D&D converted it for 5th Edition rules and included it in the Tales of the Yawning Portal anthology book back in 2017. While it's mainly a dungeon crawl-style adventure, there are plenty of ways to incorporate The Forge of Fury into a bigger campaign or use it to launch your own D&D tale.

Thanks to the free resources made available by the Dungeons & Dragons team, it's a perfect time to give the roleplaying game a try. Roll20 and Fantasy Grounds are both "virtual tabletop" systems that provide both pre-made maps, tokens, and grids that players can use during combat, while D&D Beyond allows players to make characters using the Basic Rules for free on their site. Using Zoom, Discord, or another video conferencing software is a great way to have your D&D party play through a session without ever having to leave home. And thanks to the many dice-rolling simulators out there, players don't even need to buy dice to give Dungeons & Dragons a try.

You can check The Forge of Fury out for free, along with tons of other material, on D&D's website.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.