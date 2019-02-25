‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Reveals Alternate Cover for ‘Ghosts of Saltmarsh’

Dungeons & Dragons’ newest publication will have an alternate cover available only in local game stores.

Earlier today, Dungeons & Dragons officially announced its new Ghosts of Saltmarsh publication, which updates the classic Saltmarsh trilogy for Fifth edition rules along with several other nautical adventures from Dungeon Magazine. As part of the official announcement, the D&D team also confirmed that the book will have an alternate cover illustrated by N.C. Winters.

The cover includes an amazing alternate logo that hearkens back to some of the older D&D logos along with a terrifying look at one of the sahuagin, a race of fish-like monsters that are the primary villain of the actual Saltmarsh trilogy.

Ghosts of Saltmarsh appears to loosely follow the format of Tales of the Yawning Portal, which was released in 2017 and also featured remakes of classic D&D adventures for Fifth Edition. However, Ghosts of Saltmarsh will also include appendices for ship-to-ship combat, magic items, monsters, and more. And while Tales of the Yawning Portal stuck with published adventure modules, Ghosts of Saltmarsh includes several adventures that only appeared in Dungeon magazine, including the critically acclaimed adventure “The Styes.”

“The Saltmarsh series consistently ranks as one of the most popular classic D&D adventures,” said Mike Mearls, franchise creative director of D&D. “With its ties to ocean-based adventuring, it was an obvious step to augment it with additional sea-based adventures and a robust set of rules for managing a nautical campaign.”

Ghosts of Saltmarsh will be released both in hobby stores and traditional book sellers on May 21st. The alternate cover will be sold exclusively at hobby stores. The recommended retail price is $49.95. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.

