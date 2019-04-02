Next ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Book Contains Most Adorable NPC of All Time

Dungeons & Dragons‘ upcoming publication Ghosts of Saltmarsh contains an NPC that must be protected at all costs. Yesterday, D&D’s official Twitter account shared a sneak peek of some of the art from its upcoming book, including a picture of a fish person and its otter. We’re not sure if the fish folk is supposed to be a sahuagin, a kua-toa, or some other race of anthropomorphic fish creature, but we do know that it and its adorable sea puppy are the cutest thing we’ve ever seen in an official Dungeons & Dragons book. The best part is that the fish person is actually giving his otter a friendly scritch on the head as both fish and pet look on in peaceful contentness. You can see these delightful NPCs below:

Behind the scenes at #DungeonsandDragons HQ: here’s a sneak peek at the Ghosts of Saltmarsh art wall. A small friend. #DnDhttps://t.co/l7uVpKmHFp pic.twitter.com/kypH8TQhYv — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) April 1, 2019

Shawn Wood, a concept artist for Dungeons & Dragons, also revealed on Twitter that the fish person used to ride a seahorse, as if it didn’t already have a key to our heart:

Hey, here is more of this fish dude that @Wizards_DnD leaked. Doing unique and interesting aquatic folk is always a fun challenge.

#dnd #ghostsofsaltmarsh original concepts and final. #wotcstaff pic.twitter.com/bT02ldnxJW — Shawn G. Wood (@thesgw) April 2, 2019

Although most people play Dungeons & Dragons for the adventure and killing of dangerous creatures that threaten the world, this little fish dude is a reminder of one of the more pleasant parts of the game. There are a lot of great NPCs out there, many of whom want nothing more but to farm seaweed and play fetch with the little otter that they’ve raised since it was a pup.

Ghosts of Saltmarsh will contain seven nautical adventures including an updated version of the famous Saltmarsh trilogy, and adventure involving evil sahuagin and lizardmen that threaten the quiet port of Saltmarsh. Also included are four adventures originally published in Dragon magazine, as well as new rules for naval combat and nautical exploration. Hopefully, it also contains a full backstory on our fishperson friend along with what we need to do to become its new best friend.

Ghosts of Saltmarsh will be released on May 21st. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.

