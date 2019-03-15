Birdfolk and Mice Adventurers Come to ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ in Humblewood Campaign Setting

A new third-party Dungeons & Dragons campaign setting will remind fans of Redwall and other worlds where bird and mice face down fearsome threats in a fantasy landscape. Hit Point Press is raising funds to produce Humblewood, a new campaign setting book made for Fifth Edition play. Humblewood is set in the world of Everden, a world inhabited mostly by the birdfolk and humblefolk that has been thrown into chaos by a recent fire that has consumed parts of the mystical Humblwood forest. While the birdfolk that reside in the Great Tree-City of Alderheart have been spared from the destruction of the fire, they now face growing resentment and hatred from the land-dwelling humblefolk that have lost everything to the flames.

Humblewood introduces five new playable birdfolk races based on owls, hawks, pidgeons, crows, and fowl. An additional stretch goal will also add five additional humblefolk races based on mice, raccoons, deer, hedgehogs, and foxes. There are also new monsters made just for the Humblewood campaign, including new types of oozes, savage predators (that are much more dangerous to owls and mice than they are to humans or elves), and the creatures of fire who started the blazes that pushed the Humblewood forest into turmoil.

The Humblewood book will include over 100 pages and includes a Level 1-5 campaign, setting material, playable races, and tons of gorgeous artwork. Those who back the campaign should receive a PDF version of Humblewood in May, with a print edition available in October. Other add-ins include miniatures, maps, standees, and reference cards.

The Kickstarter has already surpassed its $20,000 goal and will be available through April 11th.

