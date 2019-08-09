Dungeons & Dragons Shows Off Badass Tortle Designed by Joe Manganiello

Dungeons & Dragons has revealed new art showing off a wicked character designed by actor Joe Manganiello. Later this year, Dungeons & Dragons will release Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus, a new adventure literally set in Hell. While players will spend most of their time trying to rescue the city of Baldur’s Gate from getting dragged into the top level of Hell, they’ll also encounter Arkhan the Cruel, a character created by Joe Manganiello. Manganiello played Arkhan the Cruel for years and now resides in Avernus trying to free Tiamat, the five-headed chromatic dragon god, from her imprisonment in the Nine Hells.

When designing Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus, Dungeons & Dragons approached Manganiello about writing a portion of the story featuring Arkhan. Not only did Manganiello consult with D&D on bringing his character Arkhan into official D&D canon, he also designed two new characters who are assisting Arkhan in his quest to free Tiamat. Earlier this month, Dungeons & Dragons debuted art featuring one of these characters – a Tortle Death Cleric named Krull.

SNEAK PEEK at Arkhan the Cruel’s Death-Domain Tortle Cleric, KRULL as he will appear in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons adventure module BALDUR’S GATE: DESCENT INTO AVERNUS as part of the storyline and characters I helped create…

Pic courtesy of: @SageAdviceDnD pic.twitter.com/phIl19us1T — JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) August 6, 2019

Traditionally, Tortles are seen as a peaceful race, with many living as farmers on an island called the Snout of Omgar. Some Tortles do become adventurers, although they usually have a calm disposition due to their long lifespans and natural armor. However, Manganiello designed Krull after a snapping turtle, a feared reptile that mostly lives in shallow bodies of water along the eastern United States. While alligators might be a bit more dangerous, many Midwesterners know that provoking a snapping turtle will likely result in losing a finger…or worse.

Manganiello noted on Twitter that Krull serves as the alchemist and torturer to Arkhan, wields a two-handed frost maul, and has prayers to Tiamat carved on his spiky shell. Krull also discovered a way to corrupt metallic dragon eggs and revived the art of corrupting metallic dragons into dracoliches. Basically, Krull may very well be the most wicked tortle in existence and looks like a NPC players won’t want to trifle with.

You can check out Krull, Arkhan, and other badass characters designed by Manganiello when Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus is released on September 17th.

