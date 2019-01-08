Will There Be More ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ and ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Crossovers?

It looks like it’s only a matter of time before the worlds of Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering collide once again.

Last week, Dungeons & Dragons Senior Director Nathan Stewart answered fan questions on his monthly “Spoilers & Swag” Twitch show. During the stream, Stewart was asked whether we’d see a future Magic: The Gathering expansion set in one of the worlds of Dungeons & Dragons.

“I don’t know,” Stewart said. “I can tell you this: that topic comes up a lot and I can tell you that all the powers that be want it to happen. So I would think it’s one of those things of a ‘when’ not ‘if,’ but there is nothing I know of concretely, just a lot of strong will from all the right people.”

“The powers that be want this to happen,” Stewart continued. “So I’m confident that at some point we will make it work.”

Last year, Dungeons & Dragons released Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica, a campaign setting book for Magic: The Gathering‘s Ravnica setting. Stewart noted that the book was well-received and was one of the fastest selling and top-selling books on D&D Beyond, a partner website that gives players and DMs various resources to build characters and campaigns. Wizards of the Coast has also released several “Planeshift” publications, which converts various Magic: The Gathering worlds into D&D compatible settings.



While Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering are owned by the same company, the two franchises have mostly remained independent of one another. Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica marked the first major crossover between the two franchises, although it seems its success means that more crossovers will eventually happen. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that we’ll get another Magic: The Gathering-based setting book. It’s just as possible that we could see a Magic card set in the Forgotten Realms or even something entirely unexpected.

If Wizards of the Coast wants another crossover, Stewart’s answer makes it sound like nothing is imminent, so it could be years before something happens. Meanwhile, Dungeons & Dragons is preparing to announce their next publication, which will have some nautical themes. That book is scheduled for a spring release.