Dungeons & Dragons Supplement Provides Tons of Deadly Monster Variants

A new Dungeons & Dragons supplement provides over 380 new monster stat blocks featuring variant versions of classic monsters from the Monster Manual and other D&D books. To date, Dungeons & Dragons has released three sourcebooks with dozens of new monsters – the Monster Manual, Volo’s Guide to Monsters and Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes. While these books are great foundations for creating your own adventures, players often run into issues trying to figure out how to add some variety into your adventures. There are only so many varieties of duergar or orcs, which leave DMs with only so many options when they’re constructing a grand adventure within an orc country or the Underdark.

Luckily, a new supplement provides additional monster options for Dungeons & Dragons, adding both less threatening and more threatening variants of classic monsters. Monster Manual Expanded II is the sequel to the original Monster Manual Expanded supplement, which was released earlier this year to almost universal praise. Not only does the new supplement add variants of the monsters found in Volo’s Guide to Monsters and Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes, it also adds some intriguing ways to tease high level threats at lower levels. If your players aren’t powerful enough to face Demogorgon, they can still fight its Aspect, a toned down version of the monster that teases what’s to come. Or maybe players can fight Dragonspawn, low CR creatures born from Tiamat to help prepare for her return.

Many of the monsters in Monster Manual Expanded II are inspired from older editions of D&D, providing some familiar variants that haven’t yet been introduced in the game’s newest version. And the supplement doesn’t try to add any new mechanics or twists, so DMs shouldn’t need to worry about the monsters needing rebalanced to use in their games.

Monster Manual Expanded II is available now on the DMs Guild for $19.99.