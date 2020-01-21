Dungeons & Dragons Directors Break Silence on Twitter

The directors of the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie have broken their silence on Twitter. Earlier today, Jonathan Goldstein confirmed that he and partner John Francis Daley were working on the script for the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie, posting a picture of the current D&D’s script on Twitter. Daley also teased his involvement on the movie earlier this month when he posted a pair of twenty-sided dice on Twitter to commemorate the new year. Goldstein and Daley have been attached to the movie since last July, but Goldstein’s statement was the first official confirmation that the pair were working on the upcoming Paramount film. Goldstein and Daley previously directed Game Night and Vacation, and also wrote Spider-Man: Homecoming and Horrible Bosses together.

The new Dungeons & Dragons movie is hoping to capitalize on the popularity of the gaming franchise, which has seen a major resurgence in major years. Boosted by a simplified ruleset and mainstream exposure on shows like Stranger Things and The Big Bang Theory, Dungeons & Dragons has grown exponentially over the last five years. Both Amazon Prime and NBC’s Peacock platform have animated series in development based on popular streaming shows Critical Role and The Adventure Zone, both of which use Dungeons & Dragons‘ current Fifth Edition ruleset.

Dungeons & Dragons also benefits from a huge amount of lore to draw from. While not as popular as Lord of the Rings or Game of Thrones, many fantasy fans are familiar with D&D’s Forgotten Realms’ campaign setting, thanks to games like Baldur’s Gate and the R.A. Salvatore series of novels starring Driz’zt, a famous dark elf ranger. While ComicBook.com learned that a recent Dungeons & Dragons’ script used characters from the Forgotten Realms, it remains to be seen whether Goldstein and Daley will use that setting or build their own D&D world from scratch.

Now that Goldstein has confirmed his involvement with the Dungeons & Dragons movie, we’ll see if casting announcements come soon. The movie is scheduled to be released in October 2021.