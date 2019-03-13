Report: ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Movie Gets Updated Script, Starts Search for Lead Actor

A new report claims that the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie could be making some big news soon.

Paramount has been working on a new Dungeons & Dragons movie, going so far as to announce a release date in July 2021. And while reports indicated that Chris McKay would direct the upcoming film, we haven’t heard much news about the fantasy movie since.

A new report from That Hashtag Show claims that plans for Dungeons & Dragons could finally be moving forward after writer Michael Gillio turned in a well-received updated draft of a script for the film. While the script isn’t finished, it does appear to give the movie some forward traction at long last.

What’s more, Paramount is apparently seeking to recruit some major A-list talent to star in Dungeons & Dragons. That Hashtag Show also reports that Paramount is hoping to land Will Smith, Josh Brolin, Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, Matthew McConaughey, Jamie Foxx, Joel Edgerton, Dave Bautista, Jeremy Renner, or Johnny Depp as its male lead for Dungeons & Dragons. We’ll note that Diesel has publicly stated he’s a fan of D&D and even played in a one-shot DMed by Critical Role‘s Matthew Mercer. We’ll also add that we’re a bit disappointed that the list doesn’t include actor Joe Manganiello, who is perhaps the biggest ambassador for D&D in recent years.

It’s unclear whether the Dungeons & Dragons movie will tap into the deep lore of the D&D game, which has existed since the early 1970s. The first Dungeons & Dragons movie (starring Marlon Wayans and Jeremy Irons) was a critical flop and seemingly took little from the game outside its name. Later made for TV sequels adapted more of the lore and trappings of D&D, but still weren’t that well-received.

