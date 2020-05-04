Dungeons & Dragons Confirms Mythic Odysseys of Theros Delay

Dungeons & Dragons has confirmed the delay for its upcoming Mythic Odysseys of Theros sourcebook on its website. Earlier today, ComicBook.com reported that Amazon had updated the release date for Mythic Odysseys of Theros on its pre-order page, moving the date from June 2nd to July 21st. Now, Dungeons & Dragons has updated the release date on its own page for the upcoming book, confirming that the new campaign book won't be released until July. While the D&D team has yet to publicly comment on the release date, it's likely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down both retail game stores and led to nationwide disruptions in supply lines. Since many game stores will likely still be closed come June, Wizards of the Coast probably made the right move, especially in the wake of other major gaming companies pushing product releases until later in the year to mitigate both overall losses in sales due to store closures and stores struggling to compete with online retailers like Amazon that have stayed open during the pandemic.

Mythic Odysseys of Theros was set to be Dungeons & Dragons' second crossover with Magic: The Gathering, and would allow players to explore the Magic: The Gathering plane of Theros. Inspired by Greek myths, Theros is a land of epic battles and heroes imbued with the power of the gods. The new campaign setting book will introduce two new subclasses, a new kind of Mythic monster, and two new playable races, along with new magic items taken straight from Magic: The Gathering.

Although the delay is a disappointment for many D&D fans, the game itself has thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dungeons & Dragons has emerged as a fun distraction for millions of players, who can play using various video conferencing and virtual tabletop options. The D&D team has also released several popular adventures to download and play for free to help new and veteran fans pass the time during the pandemic.

Mythic Odysseys of Theros will now be released on July 21st. The retail price for the book is still $49.95.

