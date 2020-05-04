New Dungeons & Dragons Book Delayed, Per Amazon

Amazon has informed customers that the next Dungeons & Dragons book will be delayed until July. Last night, Amazon updated the pre-order page for Mythic Odysseys of Theros, stating that the release date for the new sourcebook has been pushed to July 21, 2020. ComicBook.com has reached out to Wizards of the Coast for confirmation of the delay. Amazon provided no reason was given for the delay, but it's likely a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down non-essential businesses in many states. While the D&D team has been working from home during the pandemic, both retail board game stores, warehouses, and printers have all been affected by the delay, which likely has contributed towards the decision to move the book's release back.

Mythic Odysseys of Theros is a new campaign setting book detailing the Greek myth inspired world of Theros, which first appeared in Magic: The Gathering. The campaign book is the second "official" crossover between Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering, following the 2018 release of Guildmaster's Guide to Ravnica. The book was set to introduce two new subclasses, two new playable races, new mythic monsters, and five signature artifacts pulled straight off of Magic: The Gathering cards.

While fans will surely be disappointed by the delay of a new D&D book, there are still tons of resources for players to enjoy. In addition to Explorer's Guide to Wildemount, the campaign setting book detailing Critical Role's continent of Wildemount, D&D has also released tons of adventures and other material to help fans play from home. Due to social distancing and "stay at home" orders, many people have turned to Dungeons & Dragons to get their social fix through video conferencing and other online resources. In a recent presentation to retailers, Wizards of the Coast also confirmed that more D&D books would be released in 3Q and 4Q 2020.

Mythic Odysseys of Theros was set to release with two covers, a standard cover and a special alternate cover only available at local board game stores. The book's retail price is $49.99.

