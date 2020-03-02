Dungeons & Dragons Officially Announces Mythic Odysseys of Theros

Dungeons & Dragons has officially announced Mythic Odysseys of Theros, a new campaign setting book for the Magic: The Gathering world of Theros. Last week, ComicBook.com reported on D&D’s next book, a crossover between Wizards of the Coasts’ biggest brands. Mythic Odysseys of Theros will be a new campaign setting world adapting the Ancient Greece-inspired plane of Theros from Magic: The Gathering for Fifth Edition play. The new sourcebook will feature at least two new subclasses, two playable races, and several new mechanics designed to give Fifth Edition campaigns in Theros an appropriately epic feel.

While an Amazon.com listing spoiled much of the book’s content, today’s Dragon+ magazine provided some additional insight about Mythic Odysseys of Theros, including new details about the mythic monsters and supernatural gifts, two new mechanics being added to Fifth Edition via the sourcebook. Mythic Monsters are a new kind of monster encounter with abilities even greater than what a legendary creature has. In the article, designer James Wyatt provides Arasta of the Endless Web as an example. “After you’ve been fighting her for a while, all of the little baby spiders that are clinging to her abdomen come off and start fighting you as well,” he says. “You have to deal with them before you can finish the job so it’s like two encounters in one.” Wyatt likened the Mythic Monsters to a boss fight in a computer game, where combat lasts longer than a couple of rounds.

Players will also have the option to have supernatural gifts bestowed on them from the gods, which come with “portentious omens” about their fate. Examples include having the the mind of a sphinx, which prevent your thoughts from being read, or being an oracle, which allows the player to get adventure hooks and other omens. Wyatt noted that the supernatural gifts are a straight power-up, but shouldn’t break the game.

Mythic Odysseys of Theros will be released on June 2nd, with a cover price of $49.95. You can pre-order the book here. Be sure to check out both the regular and alternate covers below:

