Dungeons & Dragons Now Has a Nerf Blaster

Dungeon Masters have a new tool to subjugate their D&D players with, as Hasbro has released a new Nerf Blaster inspired by Dungeons & Dragons. The Nerf DragonPower blaster is a new dragon-themed Nerf blaster that shoots single darts. The description for the blaster notes that it was inspired by the Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying game and actually uses D&D branding on its packaging. The DragonPower blaster includes a dragon scale and spikes design meant to evoke red dragons....we think. The grip also includes an etching of the D&D logo on it.

The full description for the Nerf DragonPower blaster is as follows:

Blaze into amazing adventures with Nerf DragonPower blasters, and imagine yourself in a world where power is everything, and dragons are the most powerful beings of all! Nerf DragonPower blasters are inspired by the Dungeons and Dragons role-playing game and feature dramatic designs that capture the look of dragons. Burst into battle with this flame-colored blaster that is decorated with awesome spikes and dragon scale details. The Fireshot blaster launches Nerf foam darts and fires 1 dart a time with pull-back priming. Load a dart into the barrel, pull the priming handle, and press the trigger to fire.. It includes 5 Official Nerf Elite darts and has onboard 4-dart storage so you can reload as you play.

Hasbro owns both the Nerf and Dungeons & Dragons brands, so it was only a matter of time before they met. This does seem to be a way to softly introduce D&D to kids, which makes sense as the game has grown incredibly popular in recent years. D&D is also about to launch a new brand crossover with Nerds candy, complete with the arm-less Nerds mascots taking on the roles of various D&D classes. Unfortunately, there is no solid analogue for a player who wants their character to play as a DragonPower blaster-wielding adventurer - D&D's Fifth Edition contains only a small subset of rules for firearms and has no specialty Gunslinger class (outside of homebrew and third party designs.) Dungeons & Dragons is about to release a full compendium on dragons titled Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, which contains two new dragon-themed subclasses. Who knows, maybe we'll even see Wizards of the Coast tackle a DragonPower blaster subclass of some kind in the not-too-distant future.

The DragonPower blaster is available now at Target, with a retail price of $10.99.

