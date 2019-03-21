More Old ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Spells Converted for Fifth Edition Play

A new Dungeons & Dragons supplement converts over 200 old spells for use in Fifth Edition play. Earlier this year, ComicBook.com reported on the Encyclopaedia Formulae Arcana, a new series of D&D supplements that was attempting to adapt almost every old D&D spell for the Fifth Edition ruleset. Earlier this week, R P Davis and Bryan Holmes released the second volume, which covers every spell beginning with the letter “B.” The spell list includes everything from the cantrip “Ballad of the Zombie King” to high-level spells like “Breath of the Stars.”

We’ll note that, since this volume covers spells that start with “B,” the volume also includes new spells created by Bigby, the famed Greyhawk wizard known for creating giant floating hands. These spells will allow you to create giant hands that kill bookworms, find minuscule cracks and holes (perfect for finding secret doors) or clamp over an enemy wizard’s mouth to keep them from using their spells. There’s also multiple new “Bigby’s hand” options that allows players to create a construction crew of hands or create a pair of hands made to strangle enemies. There’s also a ton of spells involving black fire or other dark forces, including the amazing sounding “Black Bag” spell, which creates an evil bag of holding that only holds evil magic items.

As with the first volume, Encyclopaedia Formulae Arcana: Volume B does not include any spells that target ability scores or alignments. However, a lot of classic spells do make the cut and add a ton of versatility to your spellcaster’s spell list.

Encyclopaedia Formulae Arcana: Volume B is available for $6.95 on the DMs Guild.

