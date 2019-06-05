Save 37% on Dungeons & Dragons Acquisitions Incorporated

We are less than two weeks away from the release of Dungeons & Dragons Acquisitions Incorporated, an official campaign book that Wizards of the Coast is releasing in partnership with Penny Arcade. It’s based on the popular Penny Arcade podcast series of the same name, and it will allow players to live the dream of starting their own Acquisitions Incorporated franchise.

At the time of writing, the book is available to pre-order on Amazon for $31.42, which is 37% off the list price. Odds are this will be the best discount that will occur between now and the June 18th release date, so lock it down while you can. If the discount creeps closer to 40%, the price you will pay on the ship date will automatically adjust. Details about the book can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Acquisitions Incorporated includes eight roles: the Cartographer, Decisionist, Documancer, and Hoardsperson are there of course, along with the Occultant, Loremonger, Secretarian, and Obviator. The book will also include a new playable race called the Verdan, as well as new monsters, spells, and vehicles. There’s also a mini-campaign that takes players from Level 1 to Level 6. Wizards of the Coast notes:

“The 224-page book gives Dungeon Masters and players tons of options to make their game feel like an Acquisitions Incorporated campaign. Start up an Acq Inc franchise in Waterdeep or Elturel or anywhere in the multiverse, recruit a scion of the Beestingers to complete a messy task only a cunning halfling could accomplish, or stumble upon Jim Darkmagic’s clone burning with… uh, viridescent flame. There’s an adventure module included, and when they run it, Dungeon Masters are encouraged to act like Jeremy Crawford calling for a deception check from WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, while simultaneously channeling Chris Perkins to let dashing characters like Viari, played by fantasy author Patrick Rothfuss, get away with ANYTHING that sounds cool.”

On a related note, anyone that’s looking to start their Dungeons & Dragons adventures or replace their core rulebooks with fresh copies should seriously consider this deal that just popped up on on the Core Rulebooks Gift Set. The bundle includes the Players Handbook, Dungeons Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual with special reflective foil covers that are exclusive to this set. There’s also a DM screen and slipcase thrown in for good measure.

At the time of writing, you can get it from Walmart for $85.24 (50% off) with free 2-day shipping or from Amazon for the same price with free 2-day shipping for Prime members. This is a pretty fantastic deal when you consider that if you were to buy the standard Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual separately right now, it would cost you the same amount of money – and you won’t get the reflective covers, DM screen, or the slipcase.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.