New Kickstarter Brings Granddaddy of all Megadungeons Back to ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

Frog God Games has launched a Kickstarter campaign to publish a new edition of its famous megadungeon.

Earlier today, Frog God Games announced the return of Rappan Athuk, a popular megadungeon originally created by Bill Webb back in the 1970s. RappanAthuk is for adventurers who want nothing more than a good ol’ fashioned dungeon crawl challenge – although players who dare to explore the dungeon should expect to lose a ton of characters inside its dangerous halls.

Rappan Athuk is known as the “Granddaddy of all Megadungeons,” a nearly impossible to beat dungeon with over 50 different levels. Rappan Athuk’s origins date back to the original version of Dungeons & Dragons as a dungeon created for a homebrew game, but it wasn’t officially published until 2000 as a third party product for Dungeons & Dragons. Over time, Frog God Games added even more floors and more challenges and eventually converted the dungeon for use in Pathfinder, an RPG rival to Dungeons & Dragons.

The new version of Rappan Athuk is absolutely loaded with all sorts of challenges and surprises. Not only does the dungeon itself have 56 different levels (some of which are so huge, they look like geographical regions instead of normal dungeon maps), it also contains dozens of wilderness areas that surround the dungeon’s entrances, plus satellite dungeons (containing an additional 20 levels for adventurers to explore) and even a new castle.

Rappan Athuk even has an iconic D&D character as an end boss, the Demon Lord Orcus. Orcus is one of the most dangerous characters in Dungeons & Dragons, a powerful demon second only to the dread Demogorgon.

Of course, a dungeon the size of Rappan Athuk isn’t going to come cheap. The Kickstarter campaign is asking for $95 for a hardcover version of the Rappan Athuk guide converted to Fifth Edition. There are several cheaper options, but those simply provide new content to those who already have older versions of the dungeon already in their library.

Thousands of players have entered Rappan Athuk, but not too many have made it to the end. You can check out more details about the new Kickstarter here. The campaign has already exceeded its initial $30,000 goal, although stretch goals are still available.