New Details on ‘Dungeons & Dragons’/’Magic: The Gathering’ Crossover Book Revealed

The lead writer of the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons/Magic: The Gathering crossover has revealed a few new details about his new book.

James Wyatt, one of the writers of Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica, a new Dungeons & Dragons campaign setting publication featuring a world from Magic: The Gathering, appeared on the Weekly MTG Twitch show to discuss his new book. While Wyatt is a member of the Magic: The Gathering team, he started at Wizards of the Coast working on the Dungeons & Dragons team and has written smalled D&D/MtG crossovers with his “Plane Shift” articles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wyatt revealed a few new details about the new publication setting during the show and demonstrated how players could build a character from Ravnica using prompts and guides from the campaign setting. Notably, Guilds will replace a player’s Background in Ravnica and will play a much more active role in creating a character than before.



Usually, a player’s background provides a little bit of flavor to a character and adds a couple of extra proficiencies. However, a Ravnica guild member’s background will come with an ally in the guild, a character that they have a less friendly relationship with, and a contact with another guild. These hooks are a bit more specific than other backgrounds and should add some intrigue and easy roleplaying opportunities during your Ravnica campaign.

All ten of Ravnica’s guilds will be represented in Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica, along with their ideals and general abilities. However, the guide won’t directly discuss the five color concepts from Magic: The Gathering, as the book decided to stick solely to D&D concepts.

In addition, Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica will also come with a detailed map of Ravnica’s 10th District, something that has never been revealed before, even to Magic: The Gathering players.

While Wyatt and the hosts of Weekly MTG built a character from the Boros Guild, Wyatt also revealed at least two new playable races in the guide: minotaurs and the Viashino, a group of reptilian creatures similar to lizard-folk. Minotaurs were recently playtested in a recent Unearthed Arcana supplement, so it looks like we’ll be getting an “official” version of the race soon.

Other pieces of concept art showed what appeared to be loxodon (anthropomorphic elephants) and vedalken, a race of blue-skinned humanoids. Whether these races will be playable or just in the book to add some flavor is still unclear.

Finally, Wyatt revealed that a large portion of the book will be dedicated to the monsters of Ravnica, which include re-skinned versions of existing D&D characters and some new monsters. Two new creatures mentioned by name include mossdogs and the felidar.

Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica will be released on November 20, 2018. Pre-orders are available on Amazon.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.