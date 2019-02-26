‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Confirms ‘Ghosts of Saltmarsh’ Will Be Non-Setting Specific

Dungeons & Dragons has confirmed that their upcoming Ghosts of Saltmarsh book won’t be tied to a specific campaign setting.

Yesterday, Dungeons & Dragons officially announced their newest publication Ghosts of Saltmarsh, a nautical themed book that revisits the famed 1981 “Saltmarsh Trilogy” modules and supplements them with classic adventures from Dragon magazine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sleepy port town of Saltmarsh was originally set in the World of Greyhawk, a campaign setting created by D&D founder Gary Gygax, and the announcement of the book mentions that Saltmarsh is located on the Azure Sea, a famed body of water in Greyhawk. However, D&D confirmed to ComicBook.com that Ghosts of Saltmarsh will not be tied to a specific campaign setting, stating that this version of Saltmarsh is “non-setting specific.”

The news shouldn’t come to a surprise to D&D fans that purchased Tales from the Yawning Portal, a 2017 publication that re-made several famous D&D modules for Fifth Edition play. All the adventures contained in the book were “setting neutral” but had locations where they could take place in settings like the Forgotten Realm, Greyhawk, Eberron, and Dragonlance. However, fans were hoping that a book focused so heavily on a Greyhawk location was a sign that D&D was starting to move away from the Forgotten Realms and into other campaign settings seen in past iterations from the game.

D&D game designer Kate Welch spoke about Saltmarsh and its move away from Greyhawk in a video posted by D&D Beyond earlier this week. “We have sort of picked it up and isolated it, so you can put Saltmarsh as a town into whatever setting you’re running and run the adventures from there,” Welch said.

Ghosts of Saltmarsh might not dive into the world of Greyhawk, but it will contain seven adventures, rules on running a ship and naval combat, along with new monsters and magic items. The book will be released on May 21st. Pre-orders are live now.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!