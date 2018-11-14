New Tabletop Tokens Will Save ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ DMs Tons of Time

Geek Tank Games is producing a second wave of their popular ‘Tabletop Tokens’ series of product.

Earlier this year, Geek Tank Games successfully crowdfunded a set of “Tabletop Tokens,” a set of high quality 2D tokens used to add landscaping, furniture, and other props for encounter maps. Geek Tank Games fulfilled their goals a few months later and is now back with a second wave of these durable and easy to use tokens.

The new wave of Tabletop Tokens include sets for Graveyard, Dungeon, and Town Market encounters. There’s also a set of tokens depicting Rooftops that will be unlocked once the project reaches $30,000. The sets include obvious items like market stalls, gravestones, or rickety bridges, along with more innovative tokens like town mobs and livestock. Each set is designed to bring a setting to life, just in time for your players to destroy it.

You can pick which set you want for just $15, which honestly is a bargain considering the amount of time you’ll save on building Encounter Maps. Players can also pick up all four of the new sets for a $52 pledge.

The tokens were created for D&D (and other tabletop RPG) players in mind, especially those who like to use miniatures during combat encounters. They’re useful for either creating encounter maps on the fly, or for adding some extra detail to existing maps. It gives players a little extra immersion and is an affordable alternative to buying furniture minis or even more expensive landscape options. Each token is waterproof and durable, perfect for use on a weekly basis.

We were supporters of the first Tabletop Tokens Kickstarter and weren’t disappointed when the new set came in. I use the Castle Furnishings set in conjunction with most of my indoor encounters, especially those that happen unexpectedly. When my party suddenly decided to lure a group of corrupt guards to a local inn and assassinate them, I was able to quickly create the inn in just a few minutes, mostly thanks to the Tabletop Tokens.

The new Kickstarter is about 80% funded as of press time, so it still needs a little help getting to the finish line. Geek Tank Games was able to fulfill their first Kickstarter in just a few months, and they’re estimating that the new wave of Tabletop Tokens will be available by early spring 2019.

You can check out the full Kickstarter here.