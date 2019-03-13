‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Anthology Adds Adventures to Go Along With Tactical Maps

A new Dungeons & Dragons anthology is filled with adventures designed specifically with a set of Tactical Maps in mind.

Last month, Wizards of the Coast released Tactical Maps: Reincarnated, an accessory product for Dungeons & Dragons that contained 20 poster-sized tactical maps. The maps were pulled from a number of 3rd and 4th Edition D&D sources, including Tomb of Horrors and The Book of Vile Darkness, and were designed to be a quick resource for DMs that use miniatures and grid maps to play through combat.

Earlier this week, a collection of RPG writers working through the DMs Guild released an anthology of adventures designed as a compliment for the Tactical Maps: Reincarnated product. Tactical Maps: Adventure Atlas contains both detailed breakdowns of each of the maps found in Tactical Maps: Reincarnated as well as four short adventures per map. These encounters are supposed to be quick and require minimal prep work, so they’re perfect either as a fill-in encounter or as a one shot adventure that takes place over a few hours.

What I really enjoyed about this product is how it brings the Tactical Maps: Reincarnated to life. The adventure hooks are great, but I really enjoyed how the Adventure Atlas provided key details that flesh out the map and turn them into non-generic locations. Some maps are given puzzles and traps, while others have items that players can interact with for either good or ill. And while all of the detail is optional, it certainly will help any DM who has a player that points at random spots on the map and asks “what’s that” in the middle of an encounter. The Adventure Atlas does a lot of the heavy lifting for DMs, making their prepwork even easier when they want to use a map from Tactical Maps: Reincarnated.

Tactical Maps: Adventure Atlas was created by some of the DMs Guild’s top writers, including James Introcaso and James Haeck (two of the designers of Waterdeep: Dragon Heist), Ashley Warren (lead editor/founder of the Uncaged Anthology) M.T. Black, Will Doyle, Rich Lescouflair, Ginny Loveday, Shawn Merwin, and Cindy Moore. If you’ve perused top-selling material from the DMs Guild, you’ve probably seen work from these creators before.

Tactical Maps: Adventure Atlas is currently available for sale for $14.99 on the DMs Guild.

