Explore a Forbidden Library in ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

A group of experienced RPG writers is raising funds to bring a fantastic fantasy library to life in a new Dungeons & Dragons adventure. Alligator Alley Entertainment is raising funds for Tales and Tomes from the Forbidden Library, a new adventure/sourcebook made for Fifth Edition Dungeons & Dragons. The book contains a Level 1-3 adventure that explores the Eastern Wing of Hearthglow Academy’s Library, uncovering its secrets and learning why it was forbidden for students to enter. In addition to the adventure, various sci-fi and fantasy writers and RPG luminaries have also contributed descriptions of some of the books found in the Forbidden Library, adding everything from grimoires to bestiaries to lost lore that can be used in any campaign setting.

Some of the notable names that contributed to Tales and Tomes from the Forbidden Library include Ed Greenwood (creator of the Forgotten Realms campaign setting that is used as the primary world for D&D’s current adventures, Matt Forbeck (writer of the Dungeons & Dragons: Endless Quest books) and Aaron Rosenberg. A ton of great RPG designers are also involved with the book, including adventure writer Gregory Wilson, Uncaged editor Ashley Warren, Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition lead designer Kenneth Hite, and experienced D&D designers Will Doyle, James Introcaso, Greg Marks, and Shawn Merwin. Basically, Tales and Tomes from the Forbidden Library has work from a ton of established RPG and fantasy talents from around the world.

The Kickstarter campaign for the book has already reached its initial $8,000 and will run through April 19th. The campaign still has plenty of stretch goals to offer, and players can pick up a PDF copy of the book by pledging $15.

