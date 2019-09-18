Dungeons & Dragons Three-Dragon Ante: Legendary Edition Card Game Launches Today

WizKids has announced the release of Three-Dragon Ante: Legendary Edition, which is a re-imagining of the classic 2005 Three-Dragon Ante card game by Rob Heinsoo. In each hand, players ante gold and attempt to play the strongest flight of three-cards – though playing weaker cards can trigger powers that will help you win the next round. You can even use the six ability disks to combine Three-Dragon Ante with the D&D tabletop game.

Dungeons & Dragons Three-Dragon Ante: Legendary Edition is available to order on Amazon now for $24.99. The updated version of the game includes a total of 100 cards, with new cards in the legendary dragons and mortal categories. The Legendary Edition is designed to be played with 80 cards (instead of 70), so you’ll use the 70 standard dragons and 10 from the mix of legendary dragons and mortals. It also features updated rules for integrating 5 characters and abilities, the aforementioned ability disks for tracking powers, and cardboard gold and platinum pieces.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, the latest adventure for Dungeons & Dragons players was released yesterday, and it will take characters from levels 1 to 13 as they journey through the city of Baldur’s Gate and into Avernus, the first layer of the Nine Hells. Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus is available to order on Amazon now for $29.97, which is 40% off the list price. A dice and map pack is also available to order for $22.46 (10% off).

As you will read in our review, Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus is well worth picking up. In fact, it might be “the strongest fifth edition campaign yet”. The official description reads:

“Welcome to Baldur’s Gate, a city of ambition and corruption situated at the crossroads of the Sword Coast. You’ve just started your adventuring career, but already find yourself embroiled in a plot that sprawls from the shadows of Baldur’s Gate to the front lines of the planes-spanning Blood War! Do you have what it takes to turn infernal war machines and nefarious contracts against the archdevil Zariel and her diabolical hordes? And can you ever hope to find your way home safely when pitted against the infinite evils of the Nine Hells?”

This heroic Dungeons & Dragons adventure book takes players from levels 1 to 13 as they journey through Baldur’s Gate and into Avernus, the first layer of the Nine Hells.

Baldur’s Gate is among the most iconic locations in all of fantasy culture. A mist-cloaked metropolis on the Sword Coast, it’s a place of history and a home to heroes.

The book introduces the epic Infernal War Machines to fifth edition D&D—battle-ready vehicles which you can customize as you blast off into the Blood War.

Dungeons Masters will entice their heroes with devil’s deals, a unique set of game mechanics designed to lure adventurers with the ultimate temptations of power and treasure.

