Prepare for Nautical Adventure With New ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Sea Treasures Supplement

A new Dungeons & Dragons supplement has tons of nautically-themed treasures perfect for any DM looking to send their parties on an ocean quest.

Earlier this year, Dungeons & Dragons announced that their next publication would have some sort of nautical theme. While details about the book are still unknown, fans are already looking for new nautical content to prepare for their next oceanic adventure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To help get in the nautical mood, DMs Guild creators are starting to release more and more water-themed content. the DMs Guild is a Wizards of the Coast owned site in which third party creators can publish D&D supplements that can use D&D’s unique IPs and settings. Earlier this week, Christopher Walz released a new Treasures of the Sea supplement that contains over 30 new magical items with various sea themes. Some of the items were converted from the classic Stormwrack sourcebook that detailed watery environments, while other items were designed by Walz.

5th Edition is still light on magic items, so any supplement that adds more is great. Treasures of the Sea is particularly useful because its items can make ocean and underwater adventures a lot easier. Players can equip the Electric Eel hide that allows players to deal 2D6 lightning damage when hit with a melee attack, or use a pearlsteel weapon to negate the usual disadvantage from making an attack underwater. There’s also great magic items like the Staff of the Storm Lord (which grants its users tons of different electric and wind-based attacks) or the novice’s compass, which always points to the nearest bit of dry land.

All of the magic items found in Treasures of the Sea look quite useful and appear to be exceptionally balanced. Plus, these items should make a ship’s crew a lot easier, allowing players to skip some of the more frustrating parts of traveling at sea. Whether its obtaining sails that can’t be set on fire, or having oars that double your rowboat’s speed, there’s a lot of items that have very practical uses while out on the ocean.

Treasures of the Sea can be purchased for $0.95 on the DMs Guild.