Celebrate Valentine’s Day With These ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Supplements

Today is Valentine’s Day, and what better way to celebrate than with a game of Dungeons & Dragons?

Dungeons & Dragons is a world of endless possibilities and that includes wild and epic romances with just about anyone or anything. Whether you’re trying to romance a barmaid, a king, or a dragon, the only limits to romance in a D&D campaign is what your DM and fellow players are comfortable with.

Pursuing romances between player characters is a delicate issue, as some players are uncomfortable with unwanted attention. Trying to establish a relationship or romance is often an excuse for creepy behavior at the tabletop gaming table, and the DM should be proactive with establishing boundaries should a PC show an interest in a fellow party member. To be blunt – any potential romance between two characters needs to be consensual, and no player should ever be forced into a romantic scenario they want no part of.

That being said, there are a few great rules supplements for players who are looking for a little structure to their romance. While love is spontaneous and mysterious, you can build some great potential romances into your Dungeons & Dragons stories with these handy publications.

The Lovers’ Handbook by Ashley May is a 34 page supplement that acts as a guidebook for building romances into your D&D story. Whether you’re looking to craft an epic romance or just a fling, The Lovers’ Handbook explains how to build a variety of romantic entanglements into the storyline. The book also contains several “stock love interests” as foundations for DMs or players to create their own potential partners or romantic options.

May’s guide serves not only as a sourcebook, but also a valuable book of advice. Whether its warning of problematic romantic tropes or how to delicately handle abusive relationships (providing that players are comfortable with it), The Lovers’ Handbook is a great read for any player or DM who wants to learn how to provide realistic, fun, and meaningful romantic options with tact. The Lovers’ Handbook is a great first step if you’re trying to better understand the complexities of romance in D&D.

If you’re looking for something with more specific rules, Hearts and Arrows by Morgan Davie contains a specific mechanic called “spark” that helps propel romance forward. Spark acts similarly to inspiration, but its rewarded only when a player has a notable romantic or emotional experience. A DM can use spark to give a romance important milestones, rewarding players that want to roleplay their way through a potential romance. Hearts and Arrows also contains rules for successfully flirting, using skill checks on dates, and even a table on how your character would react if they suffer a heartbreak. Hearts and Arrows is made with the player or DM that appreciates rules and quantifying success. If you want to let the dice rolls decide the fate of your romance, Hearts and Arrows is a great supplement to check out.

Both supplements are available on the DMs Guild, a Wizards of the Coast affiliated marketplace that contains third-party supplements for use in Dungeons & Dragons. The Lovers’ Handbook costs $3.95, while Hearts and Arrows costs $2.95.