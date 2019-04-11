‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Supplement Adds More Dangerous Villains and NPCs

A popular Dungeons & Dragons supplement is back with two dozen new villains to terrify your players. Last year, Jeff Stevens organized a small army of writers and artists for Villains & Lairs, a D&D supplement containing over 50 NPCs that could be used as antagonists in any D&D campaign. Now Stevens has released a sequel, Villains & Lairs II, that contains 24 additional NPCs with diverse abilities and backstories, along with several fully mapped out bases that they operate out of. The supplement contains work from over 20 different writers, each of which create unique and flawed villains that can be used in a variety of different ways.

As with the first supplement, Villains & Lairs II provides detailed descriptions of each NPCs motivations and goals, along with their potential roles in a campaign. While any of the NPCs in the supplement can be used as a straight antagonist, the supplement provides some alternative roles for the NPCs. The bloodthirsty dryad wanting to protect her ancient tree can also be used as an oracle or a healer, while the werewolf masquerading as a bard can be used as a source of information when he’s not stalking the town looking for new victims. Some of the NPCs are insanely powerful (such as the Death Knight looking to murder a god), while others are perfect for challenging a party of low-level adventurers.

Villains & Lairs II is great for the DM who needs a short term antagonist while building up a larger threat, or wants to flesh out their world with some NPCs who are less than altruistic. With a variety of strange magic items and lots of NPC-driven lore, this is a great supplement that provides some valuable tools for Dungeons & Dragons DMs.

Villains & Lairs II is available for $6.95 on the DMs Guild.

