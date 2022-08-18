Dungeons & Dragons to Revive Planescape, Full Book Slate Revealed for 2023

Dungeons & Dragons has announced plans to bring back another beloved campaign setting. The iconic Planescape setting, which focuses on cosmic planes defined by various alignment as well as the infamous city of Sigil, will return in a three-book boxed set released in late 2023. The new product was one of five announced today by Wizards of the Coast as part of its first ever "Wizards Presents" video presentation. The other products announced includes Keys From the Golden Vault, an anthology featuring short heist adventures, an expanded Phandelver campaign that expands on the Lost Mine of Phandelver adventure found in the Starter Set, a giant-themed bestiary/resource guide called Bigby's Presents Glory of the Giants, and Book of Many Things, which contains character options, locations, and creatures tied to the infamous Deck of Many Things artifacts.

All five books follow a familiar pattern for official Dungeons & Dragons releases. Keys From the Golden Vault continues a string of annual anthology releases that dates back to 2020, following Candlekeep Mysteries and Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel. Glory to the Giants is intended to be similar to Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, fleshing out the various cultures of giants while providing a number of new character options for players. The untitled Planescape box set is the third campaign setting revived for Fifth Edition in the past two years, following a recent Spelljammer boxed set and an upcoming Dragonlance campaign adventure book, with Ravenloft returning in 2021, and Eberron making its return in 2019. Only the Book of Many Things seems to be a total surprise, as this marks the first time in Fifth Edition that Wizards has themed one its rulebooks around an artifact.

Glory of the Giants, Book of Many Things, and the unnamed Planescape book were all hinted at in previous Unearthed Arcana playtests released over the past years. Players can look to those Unearthed Arcana playtests for more details as to what they might see in the year ahead.