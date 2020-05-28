Dungeons & Dragons Supplement Adds 21 Delightfully Bizarre and Macabre Subclasses

A new Dungeons & Dragons supplement adds nearly two dozen delightfully grim subclasses for players to use. Earlier this week, prolific writer Oliver Clegg released The Book of Bad Magic, a new Dungeons & Dragons supplement containing 21 dark subclasses covering all twelve original classes. The Book of Bad Magic contains the stuff of nightmares - players can choose to play a monk that can shape their limbs into weapons or a sorcerer born under an evil storm. Warlocks can make pacts with witches or the forces of elemental evil, while clerics can embrace the forces of entropy and literally cause the world around them to decay. These aren't just grimdark subclasses - these are subclasses made for the players who think grimdark is too bright and perky.

The key to The Book of Bad Magic is that its subclasses can either be played earnestly or for laughs, giving players a surprising amount of flexibility in how they approach their characters. Some of these subclasses excellently straddle the line between grotesque and hilarious - you can become a literal walking skeleton if you play a Way of Bone Monk or make a pact with your grandmother's spirit if you become an Ancestor Spirit Warlock. And while all of the subclasses in The Book of Bad Magic are balanced, it doesn't take much to see how great they would be in the hands of a player that's not afraid to get really weird and fun with their character.

Ultimately, The Book of Bad Magic is a must-have DMs Guild supplement and provides an excellent resource for players who really want to dive deep into the world of the macabre. The subclasses in The Book of Bad Magic are both innovative and mechanically sound, and will provide an unforgettable experience to anyone that tries them.

The Book of Bad Magic is available on the DMs Guild for $7.95.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.