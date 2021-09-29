A recent design change in Dungeons & Dragons had some unexpected consequences on a popular spell. The Wild Beyond the Witchlight introduced retooled statblocks for NPCs and spellcasting monsters, with a goal of making their damage output more in line with their Challenge Rating and to streamline the spellcasting process on Dungeon Masters in order to make those monsters a bit easier to use in combat. One notable change in these statblocks is that an NPC’s damage-dealing spells are sometimes replaced with an equivalent action. So, an evil sorcerer who has access to the spell fireball in older statblocks might now have a “Fiery Explosion” action that allows them to deal an equivalent amount of damage in combat.

Replacing with spells with actions also has a major effect on what players can do in combat. One of the more popular spells in Dungeons & Dragons is counterspell, a spell that allows a player (or NPC) to cancel out a spell another creature is trying to cast. The rules for counterspell specifically states that the spell can only be used when a player (or NPC) sees a creature within 60 feet of them casting a spell. Many of the actions included in the NPC statblocks seen in The Wild Beyond the Witchlight are not described as spells, which means they aren’t affected by a counterspell. This also impacts players who chose the “Mage Slayer” feat, as NPCs are a lot more capable of attacking characters up close than they were before.

Going back to the example in the first paragraph, a Level 5 PC could easily shut down that evil sorcerer trying to fireball his party, provided that the sorcerer was within range and the PC was ready to burn a 3rd level spell slot. However, they wouldn’t be able to stop a “Fiery Explosion” action, as the description for that action does not describe it as a spell.

As a Dungeon Master, I personally think this is a positive change. Spellcasting NPCs and monsters were too easily stymied by counterspell, especially if a party had two or more characters who knew the spell. There were ways around it, but they always felt rather contrived or situational and relied on a metagame knowledge of what spells your players had equipped. Additionally, spellcasting NPCs still have a spell list that are subject to counterspell, so a player can still negate those equally disruptive utility spells. Spellcasters are now much more of a threat than they were before and counterspell falls in line with its intended utility both in and out of combat.

