Explore the Dark Side of Dungeons & Dragons With Darkhold: Secrets of the Zhentarim

A new Dungeons & Dragons supplement helps players with the nuances of playing an evil character without ruining the fun for the rest of the party. An impressive group of DMs Guild creators led by Justice Arman, MT Black, and Anthony Joyce recently released Darkhold: Secrets of the Zhentarim, an 112-page supplement detailing the methods and history of the secretive crime syndicate found in Faerun. Dungeons & Dragons players might be familiar with the Zhentarim due to their role in Waterdeep: Dragon Heist, where the group's founder Manshoon is one of the potential primary antagonists and the players run into Zhentarim agents at multiple points in the story.

Darkhold: Secrets of the Zhentarim is both a sourcebook for players looking to learn more about the Zhentarim, along with a guide for playing an "evil" campaign. A full chapter of the supplement is dedicated to playing as evil characters, whether as part of a "good-aligned" campaign or as part of a campaign made up entirely of characters working for the Zhentarim or another evil group. The chapter is a great explanation on how to avoid the typical pitfalls of an evil character (which too often leads to a betrayal or attacking other members of the party because it's "in character) and how to enjoy playing the role of an anti-hero without ruining a campaign for the other party members.

In addition to the useful guide to evil characters, Darkhold: Secrets of the Zhentarim also has two new subclasses converting the 3.5 classes Spellthief and Beguiler for use in Fifth Edition play. There's also an amazing chapter detailing the use of Thieves' Cant at the table, which will help you look at this oft-misused "language" in a whole new light. Plus, Forgotten Realms diehards will appreciate that Ed Greenwood, the original creator of the Forgotten Realms, served as a designer on the book.

Whether you're looking for more information on the Forgotten Realms or are looking for tips on how to be effectively evil in a D&D campaign, give Darkhold: Secrets of the Zhentarim a look today. The supplement is available on the DMs Guild for $14.95.

