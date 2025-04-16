New D&D Errata Revise 2024 5e Rules Ahead of SRD 5.2 Update

Most Dungeons & Dragons fans know the experience of taking a Reddit deep dive trying to figure out how to read a specific rule. While some rules may always remain unclear in more unusual circumstances, the Dungeons & Dragons team does sometimes release clarifications and language updates. These take the form of errata, which show where certain rules have been adjusted for clarity or balance. When new errata are released, the rules resources on D&D Beyond are revised to match the changes, along with future printings of the core rulebooks. This latest batch of rules updates comes ahead of an update to the Standard Reference Document planned for April 22nd, 2025.

Although your table is more than welcome to keep using your earlier printings of the D&D 5e rules, you may bump up against confusion when comparing them with what’s available on D&D Beyond. The April 16th errata document makes a handy reference to see what’s been changed, so you can quickly check for these discrepancies. For the most part, this batch of changes clarifies language to ensure rules are being used as intended. However, some are slightly bigger adjustments to how certain feats work to ensure better balance.

The D&D Beyond Artwork showcasing backgrounds

This latest batch of errata contains changes for the 2024 Player’s Handbook, 2024 Dungeon Master’s Guide, and the 2025 Monster Manual. In other words, there are at least a few tweaks for all three of the core rulebooks. These updates are already reflected on D&D Beyond and will be included with the SRD v5.2 update, which is set to release next week on April 22nd. The Standard Reference Document outlines how to create open license content compatible with the Dungeons & Dragons 5e rules, so this update is a much-needed one for creators under the Creative Commons.

D&D Errata Rules Changes from April 16th

While most of the errata changes are minor, it’s still worth checking in to see whether the changes could impact your current game. Particularly for those designed to clarify or better balance elements of 5e, it’s useful to know what’s been changed.

For the player’s handbook, the Powerful Build Goliath trait has been tweaked so “advantage on any saving throw” is now “advantage on any ability check.” There are also changes to the following feats that slightly adjust how they function, presumably for better balancing:

Grappler – “speed isn’t halved” changed to “you don’t have to spend extra movement”

Poisoner- “until you hit with the poisoned item” changed to “until you deal damage with the poisoned item”

Telekinetic- “its range increases by 30 feet” changed to “its range and the distance it can be away from you both increase by 30 feet”

Art from Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount, an official D&D Adventure from Critical Role

In addition to these feat and trait changes, the errata features minor adjustments to several spells, including Animal Shapes, Conjure Elemental, Conjure Fey, Conjure Minor Elementals, Conjure Woodland Beings, Giant Insect, Polymorph, Shapechange, and True Polymorph. Rules for Grappling and Hiding have also been adjusted for clarity.

In comparison to the Player’s Handbook updates, the changes to the DM Guide is a fairly short list. The DM’s toolbox sees an update to “Running the Chase,” and the Random Treasure Hoard table in Chapter 4 has been adjusted. For DMs running specific Monsters, there are a good few monster stat blocks that get a minor revision in the 5e errata update today, as well.

The full list of errata released today can be viewed on D&D Beyond‘s Changelog. When the new System Reference Document 5.2 releases on April 22nd, these changes should be reflected there as well. This information will be available on D&D Beyond soon.