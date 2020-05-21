Dungeons & Dragons Announces D&D Live 2020, Featuring Brandon Routh, David Harbour, Karen Gillan, and More

Dungeons & Dragons has announced plans to hold its annual D&D Live event, featuring an all-star cast including Brandon Routh, Karen Gillen, Deborah Ann Woll, WWE superstars Xavier Woods, Alexa Bliss, and Ember Moon, and many more. D&D Live 2020: Roll w/ Advantage will be a three day virtual event from June 18 through June 20 that will serve both to introduce the game's upcoming storyline and raise money for Red Nose Day to help the most vulnerable children across the US and around the world. Additionally, Dungeons & Dragons fans can make a small donation to Red Nose Day to sign up for D&D sessions with players around the world, including four new short D&D Adventurers League adventures.

D&D Live 2020: Roll With Advantage will feature a massive cast of celebrities and stars teaming up with D&D designers to introduce the new adventure setting and show how easy it is for anyone to play D&D remotely. Confirmed participants include WWE Superstars Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Ember Moon, Alexa Bliss, and Dio Madden playing a game with D&D Principal Rules Designer Jeremy Crawford, Brandon Routh and David Harbour teaming up with principal D&D writer Chris Perkins, Deborah Ann Woll leading a group of actors in a session, and comedians Brian Posehn, Kevin Sussman, and Thomas Middleditch. Karen GIllan, Felicia Day, Matthew Lilliard are also confirmed as participants.

More announcements about the next D&D adventure will be made throughout the weekend of D&D Live. A D&D Gameplay reveal will take place at 10 AM PT on Thursday June 18th, followed by the D&D Adventure and Product reveal at 12 PM PT. Deep dives and panels about the upcoming panel will also take place at 12 PM on both Friday and Saturday. The weekend will also feature a new Reality RP experience for fans that blends fantasy storytelling, community engagement, and reality television.

More information about D&D Live can be found on D&D's webpage. You can also download a special adventure with proceeds going to support Red Nose Day on the DMs Guild.

