Dungeons & Dragons: New Dragonlance Novel Gets 2022 Release Date

The long-gestating Dragonlance novel by Tracy Hickman and Margaret Weis will be released in 2022. Dragonlance: Dragons of Deceit will be released on August 9, 2022, marking their first official return to the popular fantasy world in over a decade. Dragons of Deceit is the first in a planned trilogy of novels, all of which will be written by Hickman and Weis. Weis made the announcement of the new book’s release date on her Twitter profile, along with a reveal of the book’s cover.

https://twitter.com/WeisMargaret/status/1471843272901509122

The announcement marks the end of a long journey for Dragons of Deceit, which had an unusual path to publication. News of a potential Dragonlance trilogy broke last year when Hickman and Weis sued Wizards of the Coast over an alleged breach of contract when Wizards decided not to move forward with the trilogy. The lawsuit was settled in December 2020 and both parties confirmed that the trilogy was back underway.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragonlance was launched as a shared universe in 1984, with the setting home to both a series of popular novels by Hickman and Weis as well as a series of gaming modules for Dungeons & Dragons. The core books of the franchise followed the War of the Lance, a heroic struggle between a group of heroes and the forces of the dark dragon goddess Takhisis. While Dragonlance was mostly cycled out of active use in D&D material, Wizards of the Coast did publish Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons this year that not only featured a Dragonlance character in the title but also included updated stats of several Dragonlance monsters.

The official description of Dragonlance: Dragons of Deceit reads as follows: Destina Rosethorn—as her name implies—believes herself to be a favored child of destiny. But when her father dies in the War of the Lance, she watches her carefully constructed world come crashing down. Not only does she lose her beloved father but the legacy he has left her: the family lands and castle. To save her father, she hatches a bold plan—to go back in time and prevent his death. First, she has to secure the Device of Time Journeying, last known to be in the possession of the spirited kender Tasslehoff Burrfoot. But to change time, she needs another magical artifact—the most powerful and dangerous artifact ever created. Destina’s quest takes her from the dwarven kingdom of Thorbardin to the town of Solace and beyond, setting in motion a chain of disastrous events that threaten to divert the course of the River of Time, alter the past, and forever change the future.