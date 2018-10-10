Dungeons & Dragons ‘Dungeon Mayhem’ Card Game Pre-Orders Are Live

Wizards of the Coast’s Dungeon Mayhem card game gives you a dose of Dungeons & Dragons when your game night situation calls for something that’s fast, fun and easy to learn. Two to four players can take on the role of a Barbarian, Paladin, Rogue, or Wizard and battle it out in a dungeon full of treasure until one adventurer emerges victorious. Apparently, games can be completed in 15 minutes or less.

If that sounds good to you, Dungeon Mayhem is up for pre-order on Amazon now for only $14.99 with shipping slated for November 16th. That is an absolute steal, especially for a game that appears to have a high replay value. Keep in mind that the game is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date. So, if by some miracle it actually gets cheaper during the pre-order period, you’re covered.

“Play as one of four brave, quirky characters—Barbarian, Paladin, Rogue, or Wizard—battling it out in a dungeon full of treasure! With magic missiles flinging, dual daggers slinging, and spiked shields dinging, it’s up to you to prove your adventurer has the guts to bring home the glory!“

“Illustrations created by Kyle Ferrin in the four decks of cards represent Sutha the Skullcrusher (barbarian), Azzan the Mystic (wizard), Lia the Radiant (paladin), and Oriax the Clever (rogue). Pick one of these characters and play their mighty power cards such as Azzan’s Vampiric Touch to swap hit points with an opponent or Sutha’s Whirling Axes to heal yourself while dealing crushing damage to the rest of the party.”

