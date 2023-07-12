Dungeons & Dragons Shows Off Mind Flayer Giants, Demogorgon-Inspired Giants in Upcoming Book

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dungeons & Dragons has revealed several new monsters from Bigby's Presents: Glory of the Giants, including several giant variants inspired by other popular Dungeons & Dragons monsters. Today, Wizards of the Coast published a First Look video for Bigby's Presents: Glory of the Giants, an upcoming rulebook focused on giants. The new video showed off several new art pieces from the upcoming rulebook as designer James Wyatt and art director Emi Tanji talked about the contents of Glory of the Giants.

During video, Wyatt talked about some of the new monsters that would appear in the book's bestiary, including demon-worshipping giants who take on aspects of their fiendish masters and become demons themselves. As Wyatt spoke about the bestiary, images of two new giants were shown in the video. The first is what appears to be a giant who has taken on aspects of the demon lord Demogorgon, with two heads and tentacles for arms. The second image shows off what appears to be a ceremorphized giant, that has been partially transformed into a mind flayer. You can check out both new monsters below:

The video also confirmed that Glory of the Giants will have two new giant-themed backgrounds, one of which will allow players to create a character who is a giant foundling and lived among giants and the other is a runecarver who can tap into the magic of giants by using runes. There will also be a giant-themed barbarian subclass in the book. You can view the full video for the rulebook down below:

The full description for Bigby Presents: Glory of the Gaints is below:

Bigby the Great recounts his journeys into the history, myth, and society of giants in this guide to their realms in the worlds of Dungeons & Dragons. Here Bigby and the demigod Diancastra, child of the giants' All-Father, Annam, unveil the secrets of Annam's mighty descendants.



Players will find a wealth of giant-themed character options: a subclass for barbarians, two backgrounds related to giants and their runic magic, and feat options that evoke the strength and primal magic of the giants. Dungeon Masters will gain inspiration for bringing giants to life, from maps of giant-built sites and big new monsters to tremendous treasures and intriguing trinkets in a giant's bag!



Let Bigby and Diancastra teach you everything about the iconic giants of D&D!

Delves into unrevealed giant lore, including an overview of the hierarchical structure of the ordning and giants' religion, and ideas about giants' organizations and societies across the multiverse.

Adds giant-themed player character options where adventurers can evoke the glory of giants with 1 new barbarian subclass, explore the vast world of giants with 2 new backgrounds, and unlock 8 new feats to unleash runic magic and wield elemental power.

Displays a wondrous collection of 30+ magic items, including 3 illustrious artifacts.

Offers a plethora of tools for Dungeon Masters including lair maps, adventure hooks, encounter tables, treasures, and giant roleplaying inspiration.

Presents a giant bestiary! More than a third of the book is devoted to monster descriptions, lore, and stat blocks. Discover a vibrant ecosystem filled with new giant kinds, 70+ new monsters, and other enormous creatures.

Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants will be available for sale on August 15th. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon now.