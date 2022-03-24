Dungeons & Dragons Getting Epic Halloween Masks

Wizards of the Coast has partnered with Trick or Treat Studios for a line of Halloween masks themed around classic Dungeons & Dragons monsters and characters. The first wave of masks will be released later this year and will include a beholder, a mind flayer, and Venger from the animated Dungeons & Dragons series. More masks will be released, including one of famed drow ranger Drizzt Do’Urden. No prices for the masks were announced, but Trick or Treat Studios’ other masks range in price from $59-$99. You can check out promotional pictures of the masks below:

Speaking in an interview with Dragon+ magazine, Trick or Treats Studios president Chris Zephro explained how they picked their initial batch of monsters. “I always wanted to create Dungeons & Dragons masks,” Zephro said. “We decided to start with some of the more notable creatures. A beholder is recognizable to the masses, regardless of whether those people play the game or not, and the mind flayer is similarly famous.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Zephro also noted that the beholder mask originally had a more horror-driven bend. “The original idea was to create a zombie beholder,” Zephro said. “It turned out that the straight-up beholder was much more recognizable, so we ended up going with that.”

While Trick or Treat Studios is best known for its line of high quality horror-themed masks, the company has started to branch out. In addition to D&D masks, Trick or Treat Studios is also working on masks based on The Munsters and GI Joe. The company also has licenses with a number of classic horror movie franchises such as Halloween, A Nightmare Before Elm Street, and Scooby-Doo.

The D&D masks will be announced later this year. You can sign up to Trick or Treat Studios’ newsletter for additional information as to when pre-orders will be available.