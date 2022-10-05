Dungeons & Dragons Wants to Make Miniatures With Your Face On It

Dungeons & Dragons wants to put your face on a custom-made miniature. During Hasbro's Investor Day earlier this week, Wizards of the Coast president Cynthia Williams discussed additional ways that Hasbro could cater to the Dungeons & Dragons playerbase. Williams noted that Dungeon Masters make up about 20% of the game's player base but currently comprise the biggest share of paying players on D&D Beyond. However, Williams noted that other players value character creation and customization and suggested integrating Hasbro's Selfie Series into character creation so that players could create a custom-made D&D miniature with their face on it.

The Hasbro Selfie Series launched earlier this week as a way for fans of certain franchises to create custom-made action figures that include their facial likeness. Buyers use the Hasbro Pulse app to scan their face, which is then put on a 6-inch collector's figure. Currently the Hasbro Selfie Series supports custom-made figures based on the Power Rangers, Ghostbusters, Marvel, Star Wars, and G.I. Joe franchises.

Hasbro has big plans to grow the Dungeons & Dragons franchise, starting with the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie that comes out in early 2023. Wizards of the Coast, which manages the D&D franchise, also purchased D&D Beyond earlier this year, which provided the company with tons of player information and data. D&D Beyond has approximately 12 million users (2 million of which joined after Hasbro's acquisition of the site) and has created 80 million characters on the service. Dungeons & Dragons is currently using D&D Beyond as a hub for its One D&D playtest, which will help launch the newest edition of the game in 2024.

You can keep up with our full tabletop game coverage here, and subscribe to The Character Sheet, ComicBook.com's new YouTube channel covering all tabletop RPG news.