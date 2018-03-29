Celebrate Gary Gygax Day With This ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Hawaiian Shirt

Gary Gygax, the legendary co-creator of Dungeons & Dragons, would have been 80 on July 27th. Obviously, playing Dungeons & Dragons with your friends is the best way to celebrate his life and legacy on Gary Gygax Day, but wearing a Hawaiian shirt comes in as a close second. The man loved a good Hawaiian shirt. This one happens to have the Dungeons & Dragons ampersand incorporated throughout. I would say that the nod is subtle, but nothing about this shirt can accurately be described as subtle.

The Dungeons and Dragons Hawaiian Shirt is available to order here for $39.99. It’s the latest release in a line of bold, officially licensed Dungeons & Dragons apparel from ThinkGeek that includes the Acererak hoodie featured below.

When I think Acererak from Dungeons & Dragons, the Trapper Keeper I had in school in the ’80s doesn’t come to mind. It’s almost like they set out to make a Pokemon or a Splatoon 2 hoodie, cancelled it, then decided to repurpose it with D&D for some reason. It’s unexpected, and the hoodie just might be better for it. You can grab one for yourself right here.

Eagle-eyed Dungeons & Dragons fans might have noticed that the image of Acererak comes from the Tomb of Annihilation cover – an adventure that is currently on sale. That having been said, now is a pretty great time to pick up some of the core rulebooks – as you will see below.

For one thing the Player’s Handbook is available to order online from Walmart for only $20.98. That’s 58% off the list price and just a shade off the all-time low. It’s also a match for a very popular deal that came and went for a day or so earlier this month.

If you’re planning to DM, you’ll want to grab a Dungeon Master’s Guide and a Monster Manual as well. Both of those rulebooks are also on sale for $29.97(40% off).

